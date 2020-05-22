Lafourche DA’s Office Begins Phase One Re-Opening To The Public

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell is pleased to announce that the Thibodaux and Galliano offices are re-opening to the public beginning Tuesday, May 26th, the day after Memorial Day. This announcement comes after a successful re-opening of the 17th Judicial District Courts this past week.

Anyone planning to visit any of the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office locations are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time. An appointment can be scheduled by calling the number of the location you plan to visit:

Thibodaux Main Office: 985-447-2003 | Monday – Friday | 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Child Support Office: 985-448-3422 | Monday – Friday | 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Galliano Office: 985-632-5568 | Appointments at the Galliano office are available with a member of the Child Support on Tuesdays and an Assistant District Attorney on Thursdays.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but those with scheduled appointments will be received first.

As a precaution, measures have been taken to increase the safety of staff and the public that visits the offices by conducting daily office cleanings, conducting daily staff health evaluations, establishing sanitation stations, and outsourcing a BioSafe Germ cleaning. In addition to the cleaning measures and health screenings, guidelines have been established for visitors.

If you are experiencing, have recently experienced or came into contact with someone within the last 14 days who has experienced any symptoms of fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, headache or body aches, cough, or runny nose – please stay home and call our office in lieu of a visit.

You will be required to wear a mask the entire visit. You are encouraged to bring your own, but if you do not have a mask one will be provided to you.

No one will be allowed to wait in the lobby, and will be instructed to either wait outside or in their vehicle.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, no one will be allowed to accompany you inside during your visit.

No purses or bags will be allowed into the building. Please leave them in your vehicle.

“Although we are excited to re-open to the public, we understand that the guidelines put in place may cause an inconvenience for you. We apologize in advance for this and appreciate your patience as we all try to navigate through Phase One re-opening.”