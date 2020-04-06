Lafourche death toll rises to 7, cases top 300; State sees 1,857 new cases

Our state is officially starting week 3 of the Governor’s original Stay at Home Order. On March 22, when he announced this order, our state was just topping 800 cases.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 14,867. That’s 1,857 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 305 cases, 77 more than yesterday. They are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 7.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 182 cases, 34 more since yesterday. While the state is now reporting 7 deaths, TOHSEP is reporting 11.

The state is reporting 35 new deaths, bringing the total to 512 deaths. Statewide, there are 1809 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 563 are on ventilators. That’s 6 more patients than yesterday, and 2 more patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 78 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 575 commercial tests (99 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 209 state tests (17 more than yesterday) and 1,271 commercial tests (287 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,510 tests have been completed by the state lab and 64,656 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 8,841 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.