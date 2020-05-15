Lafourche District Courts Are Opening – Here Is What You Need To Know

The following is from the Lafourche District Attorney’s Office:

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell and Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court Annette Fontana would like to give a few updates for Phase One Re-Opening of the 17th Judicial District Court and the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Beginning Monday, May 18th, and moving forward court proceedings for Lafourche parish will resume. If you were scheduled to appear for court, please do so. There will be a health and security screening process to enter the courts, though, so please arrive earlier than your scheduled time to ensure you are punctual for your court appearance.

Here is what you need to know:

Anyone who is 65 years of age or older, experiencing fever, coughing/sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches/body aches, new loss of taste or smell, significant pre-existing respiratory or immune deficiencies, diagnosed with COVID-19 by a health care professional, ordered to isolate/quarantine by a health care professional, or been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 should NOT REPORT to court. Instead, call the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office at 985-447-2003 for alternative instructions.

If you have not yet received a new notice to appear for court after having your court appearance continued during the COVID-19 Stay At Home order, please DO NOT show up for court. Wait for your new court date to be given to you or call our office at 985-447-2003.

There will be a basic health interview in the courtyard area near the corner of Green Street and West 3rd Street. You will not be allowed into either court building or clerk of court office without being cleared to do so at this checkpoint.

You will be required to wear a protective facial mask at all times and are encouraged to bring your own. If you do not have one, one will be provided during screening.

If it is determined that it is NOT safe for you to proceed through the screening area, you will be given an order to return at a later date and time and be required to leave the area.

If cleared to pass through, you will be given an identifying marker to let court personnel know you have gone through the screening process and a mask, if you do not already have one.

No bags, purses, brief cases or other large items will be permitted past the security checkpoints. These items must be removed from the courthouse area, and will not be held for safekeeping by court personnel. Leave them in your vehicle or at home.

If cleared, everyone entering the Courthouse Annex will do so only at the West 3rd Street entrance, and the Old Courthouse through the Green Street entrance.

Only persons ordered to appear in court and their attorneys, if represented, will be allowed to make entry into the courtrooms. A Judge, at his or her discretion, may permit family members, friends, court watchers and members of the public upon request.

Participation in court proceedings by victims and their families will be handled via audio/visual methods at the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office. The LPDA’s Victims’ Rights Department will be organizing these appearances. All parties will be required to wear masks, though.

If you are not making an appearance to court, but need to conduct business at the clerk’s office – you will be directed through the screening process to the Clerk’s designated area in the courtyard waiting area. Signs will be present to assist you if needed as well as court personnel. No one will be allowed into the clerk’s office who did not first pass through the screening process. The clerk’s office will not be issuing passports during Phase One; they will however be offering all other services. If you need something printed by the clerk’s office, you are encouraged to call them in advance at 985-447-4841.

The Lafourche Parish District Attorney will remain closed to the public from Monday, May 18th, to Friday, May 22nd, but fully operational as we have been throughout this process. We are taking measures to ensure the safety of our staff and the public that visits our office once reopening to the public; such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, conducting daily cleanings, daily staff health screenings before entering, sanitation stations, and a BioSafe Germ cleaning.

As always, we remain available to answer any questions regarding the 17th JDC by phone call or email. We can be reached at our main line, 985-447-2003, or if you have a child support question, 985-448-3422. We understanding that this is an inconvenience, and appreciate your cooperation and patience throughout this process.