Lafourche: Government Offices to Open, Garbage Service to run as normal on Monday

From Parish President Archie Chaisson:

Lafourche seems to have been spared the worst of what Cristobal had to throw at us. We continue to pray for all those affected by this system.

All Lafourche Parish Government Offices will be open tomorrow and garbage service will run as normal.

Stay #weatheraware throughout the night and into tomorrow as we could still experience some heavy rain at times. Be safe and god bless you all!