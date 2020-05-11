Lafourche High School Graduations Receive Dates, to Take Place at Football Stadiums

The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) released the dates for the 2020 high school graduation ceremonies, which will take place at the local high school football stadiums.

“In an effort to give our seniors a graduation ceremony while balancing the many challenges that we are all faced with in the midst of this unprecedented global pandemic, our high school staff has worked to explore every possible option while realizing that there would be no possible way to hold a traditional graduation ceremony,” reads a statement by LPSD.

Students will be limited to two tickets each and adhere to the six-foot social distancing rule by being seated six-feet apart on the field, LPSD said, and people from the same family will be allowed to sit next to each other.

The graduations will also be streamed through social media, according to LPSD.

See the dates and locations as well as the full graduation plan below: