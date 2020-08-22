Lafourche issues Mandatory evacuation south of floodgates

As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach coastal landfall, Parish President Archie Chaisson has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. The Mandatory Evacuation takes effect Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open August 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter so that we can assist you with instructions. Emergency Operations personnel will continue to monitor storm developments and remain available 24-7 through the duration of these storms. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.