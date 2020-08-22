Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Lafourche issues Mandatory evacuation south of floodgates

As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach coastal landfall, Parish President Archie Chaisson has issued a Mandatory Evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. The Mandatory Evacuation takes effect Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland, LA 70394) will open August 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

Please contact the Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter so that we can assist you with instructions. Emergency Operations personnel will continue to monitor storm developments and remain available 24-7 through the duration of these storms. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.

