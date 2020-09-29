Lafourche officials issue Trick-or-Treating guidance

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III and Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre have issued guidance and announced plans for Lafourche Parish regarding Halloween.

“With Halloween fast approaching, we wanted to offer up some support on how you can safely celebrate the holiday. Since Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, we expect most will enjoy some fun times with family and friends,” said President Chaisson.

The CDC recently published guidance to address trick-or-treating concerns for areas where COVID-19 cases are lower and residents plan to participate, like in Lafourche Parish. Standard guidance of social distancing, washing hands often, using hand sanitizer, and wearing a mask is still recommended, along with not participating if you are sick. If you plan to host a small gathering, the CDC recommends keeping guests outdoors as much as possible, weather permitting.

Alternative activities to trick-or-treating include pumpkin carving and decorating, hosting virtual costume contests, creating scavenger hunts for candy with your kids, making fall recipes, and watching scary movies at home. President Chaisson said, “We encourage you to be as creative as you can be! Just like with birthday parties, graduations and other in-person celebrations, we’ve figured out ways to make it all work to still enjoy good times with family and friends,” said President Chaisson.

Sheriff Webre said Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will conduct the Blue Light Special patrol as normal during the peak hours of trick-or-treating, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 31, 2020. Around 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods with emergency lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who do decide to go trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.

“It’s been a long year, and we know parents and children alike are looking forward to Halloween traditions,” said Sheriff Webre. “We will do our part to ensure a safe, fun Halloween experience for all.”

In addition to people taking precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, officials wish to remind parents of the usual Halloween safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings by staying off your phone unless making a call, especially while supervising children.

Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights or other items.

Inspect all treats collected and discard anything that is not sealed.

Remind children to walk and don’t run on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.

Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.

Have a plan in case you and your child get separated.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. Clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over such as hoses, toys, or yard decorations. Turn on your lights so your property is well-lit, and replace any burnt bulbs prior to Halloween. Secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.

