Lafourche Parish percent positivity below 5 percent for two weeks

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 173,121. That’s 331 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,495 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/12/20 is 161,792. That’s 3,919 new presumed recovered since 9/28/20. The state is reporting 200 probable deaths and 3,088 probable cases as of 10/14/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,793 cases, 26 more than yesterday. They are reporting 123 deaths, same as yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 3.5%, down 18.6% from the week prior, which was 4.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,747 cases, 15 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 119 deaths, the same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 is 2.5%, down 16.7% from the week prior, which was 3.0%.

Statewide, there are 582 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 64 are on ventilators. That’s 5 more patients than yesterday and 6 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,516,635, which is 6,316 more tests than yesterday.