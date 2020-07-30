Lafourche Parish President appointed to National Energy Committee

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has been appointed to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee for the Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties (NACo). Founded in 1935, the National Association of Counties serves 3.6 million county employees to advocate for local priorities during federal policymaking, to promote ideal practices and optimize taxpayer resources and cost savings. NACo works to build stronger communities by uniting local officials nationwide to strengthen American towns.

The Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy, and land use. In this role, President Chaisson will be advocate for our energy industry by emphasizing how it affects our entire nation. “I would like to thank President Moore for this appointment and his confidence in me,” said President Chaisson.

“As we all know, the energy industry is a vital part of our culture and our way of life. I’m proud to be able to bring Lafourche’s voice to the national stage and work on policy issues that play a key role in our ability to remain the energy corridor for our nation,” said President Chaisson.