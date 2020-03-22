Lafourche Parish President Pleas with Residents to Stay Home

Parish President Archie Chaisson made a personal plea on his daily Facebook update yesterday evening for residents to stay home and practice social distancing.

Chaisson said he was astounded by the amount of cars on the road, reminding the viewers that Lafourche has been preaching for the last week and a half about staying home.

“The zombie apocalypse is not coming quite yet, if at all,” Chaisson said. “The massive amounts of buying that we’re doing at stores and the massive amount of cars that we’re still seeing on the road, it’s just absolutely not necessary. We’ve been preaching for a week and a half now about social distancing and staying home.”

He continued, “That’s my plea to you guys tonight. By no means am I panicked, and by no means do I think we are on the cusp of a curfew or a parish wide lockdown or anything like that…,” shared Chaisson. “… if we continue to see numbers spike statewide, we as leaders are going to have to make some decisions that we might not be happy with and you guys might not be happy with. That’s why I’m pleading with you guys to stay home, follow the rules that we already have in place. We’re gonna get through this together.”

Chaisson provides twice daily updates during the week on the Lafourche Parish Government Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lafourchegov