Lafourche Parish Public Library closing; curb-side, drop-off available

All branches of the Lafourche Parish Public Library, and its Headquarters, will close at the end of business on Monday, March 16, 2020, until at least Friday, March 27, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 and after discussions with Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III.

Library staff will be onsite at each library branch to offer curbside delivery and pickup of library materials to those patrons who have been fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Please call your local library branch to schedule a pickup or drop-off of library materials curbside at your local library.

All library fines incurred during this closure will be waived. All items will be sanitized before delivery and after drop-offs.

Library curbside service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays at the Thibodaux, Lockport, and South Lafourche branches. Curbside service will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Bayou Blue, Choctaw, Golden Meadow, Larose, and Raceland branches.

The Gheens Branch is currently closed due to construction.

Library closures and curbside service will continue for the next two weeks and will be reassessed on Friday, March 27.

Our digital library is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.lafourche.org.