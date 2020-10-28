Lafourche Parish Public Schools will be closed on Thursday; Virtual learning offered

Due to the latest forecast and intensification of Hurricane Zeta, all offices and schools of the Lafourche Parish School Board will be closed on Thursday, October 29, 2020. However, all employees will work remotely Thursday, and virtual learning will be offered to all LPSD students to the best of our ability. However, if we experience power outages, all virtual activities will be canceled. Also, any student that is unable to complete the assignments will be excused and allowed to make up any missed work.

Classes are expected to be resumed on Friday, October 30, 2020

Please continue to monitor our webpage and the LPSD Facebook page for updates.