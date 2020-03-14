Lafourche Parish School District addresses questions, concerns over closure

There have been many questions regarding Lafourche Parish School District and their plans for the year. Superintendent Jarod Martin has published a statement intended to answer your questions.

Please read on:

𝟏) The state is waiving seat-time requirements for classes. This means that we are currently not planning to extend the length of any future school days or the school year.

𝟐) We will continue to review the latest guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) when determining future school dates/schedules. As of now, our previously scheduled Easter break will go on as planned.

𝟑) The state testing requirement has not yet been lifted. State testing of grades 3-8 will not occur before April 27th. The ACT is being rescheduled, and high school Leap 2025 testing is currently scheduled to be administered as previously planned.



𝟒) We are attempting to not have this closure disrupt the graduation of our seniors and the awarding of credits for our High School students. We are in close communication with the LDOE to ensure we can graduate all of our seniors.



𝟓) This situation is one that will likely evolve. We will attempt to keep everyone updated as we gather information and make plans to respond to the state’s guidance.