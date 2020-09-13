Lafourche Parish schools to close on Monday, Tuesday; Virtual learning TBD

Due to the latest forecast and threat of tropical weather from TS Sally, all offices and schools of the Lafourche Parish School Board will be closed on Monday, September 14th, and Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

All employees will work remotely Monday and Tuesday, and virtual learning will be offered to all LPSD students to the best of our ability. However, if we experience power outages, all virtual activities will be canceled. Also, any student that is unable to complete the assignments will be excused and allowed to make up any missed work. A decision will be made later concerning the remainder of the week.