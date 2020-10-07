Lafourche Parish schools to open Thursday; decision on potential Friday closures to come later

From the Lafourche Parish School District around 1:45 p.m. on October 7:

We are currently monitoring Hurricane Delta as it strengthens and moves into the Gulf of Mexico. We are in close contact with Parish and State Emergency Preparedness Officials.

At this point, all Lafourche Parish Public schools and offices will be open on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

A decision regarding potential school closures for Friday and after school activities will be made at a later date. However, all after school activities that are scheduled for today (Wednesday, October 7th) will continue.