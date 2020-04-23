Lafourche Parish to distribute masks to residents on Saturday

Lafourche Parish Government, with the assistance of local fire departments, will distribute cloth face masks donated by the Haynes Corporation on Saturday, April 25.

The distributions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the supply runs out at the locations listed below. Each car will be given one pack, containing five masks. The masks are washable and can be reused.

Mask distribution locations are:

• Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium – 310 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

• Bayou Blue Fire Station – 1870 Bayou Blue Road, Houma

• Lockport Softball Fields – Church Street, Lockport

• Bayou Boeuf Fire Station – 3447 Hwy 307, Thibodaux

• Raceland Agriculture Building – 115 Texas Street, Raceland

• Galliano Government Complex, 16241 East Main Street, Galliano