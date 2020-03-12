Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Lafourche presumptive COVID-19 case likely not resident of the parish

The Governor announced a presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lafourche parish tonight. Additional parishes impacted include Caddo, Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany.

 

A closer glance at the Louisiana Department of Health website however, shows us that the patient likely not a resident of Lafourche parish.


 

The website notes: Additionally, patients could be hospitalized or seek medical care in a parish outside of their parish of residence.

 

The Times will continue to monitor the LDH website for updates.

