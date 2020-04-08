Lafourche reports 11 deaths; Terrebonne reports 14 deaths; state cases rise to 17,030

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 17,030. That’s 746 new cases in 24 hours.





Lafourche Parish is reporting 355 cases, 33 more than yesterday. They are reporting 11 deaths, 4 more since yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 209 cases, 15 more since yesterday. The state is reporting 14 deaths, 2 more than TOHSEP reported yesterday.

The state is reporting 70 new deaths, bringing the total to 652 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,983 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 490 are on ventilators. That’s 13 fewer patients than yesterday, and 29 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 78 state tests (same as yesterday) and 666 commercial tests (69 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 243 state tests (29 more than yesterday) and 1,483 commercial tests (105 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 4,766 tests have been completed by the state lab and 76,640 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 6,751 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.