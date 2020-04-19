Lafourche reports 3 new deaths; Terrebonne reports two new deaths; State cases rise to 23,928

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 23,928. That’s 348 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,296 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 566 cases, 6 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 25.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 320 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 24 deaths, two more than yesterday. (The state is still reporting 21 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,748 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 349 are on ventilators. That’s 13 fewer patients than yesterday, but 2 more patients on vents.

Terrebonne reported 136 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 1,398 commercial tests (61 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 399 state tests (15 more than yesterday) and 2,507 commercial tests (48 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 6,425 tests have been completed by the state lab and 135,079 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 3,505 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 141,504 tests.