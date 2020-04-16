Lafourche reports another death, sees cases jump again; Statewide, more of the same

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 22,532. That’s 581 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 53 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,156 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 528 cases, 29 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting another new death, bringing the total to 16.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 283 cases, 10 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 18 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,914 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 396 are on ventilators. That’s 29 fewer patients than yesterday, and 29 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 130 state tests (8 more than yesterday) and 1,206 commercial tests (69 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 369 state tests (11 more than yesterday) and 2,279 commercial tests (169 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,968 tests have been completed by the state lab and 120,618 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 4,658 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 126,586 tests.