Lafourche reports first death; State case numbers spike to 1,795; Terrebonne at 15 cases, Lafourche at 18

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 1,795. That’s 407 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche has reported their first death. They are also reporting 18 cases, two more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 15 cases, one more since yesterday. No deaths have been reported.

In total statewide, 11,451 tests have been completed; 2,037 by the state lab and 9,414 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 2,848 tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 65 deaths.

48 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.