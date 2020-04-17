Lafourche reports five new deaths, 14 new cases; Terrebonne reports three new deaths, 10 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 23,118. That’s 586 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 57 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,213 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 542 cases, 14 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 21. Lafourche has the 7th highest number of cases out of all 64.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 293 cases, 10 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 21. (The state is still reporting 18 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,868 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 363 are on ventilators. That’s 46 fewer patients than yesterday, and 33 fewer patients on vents.





Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 132 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 1,248 commercial tests (42 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 375 state tests (6 more than yesterday) and 2,369 commercial tests (90 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 6,102 tests have been completed by the state lab and 125,885 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 5,401 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 131,987 tests.