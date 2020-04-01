Lafourche reports two new deaths, with cases rising above 100; State total up to 6,424

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 6,424. That’s 1,187 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 105 cases, 31 more than yesterday, and sadly, reporting 2 new deaths, bringing their total to 4.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 55 cases, 15 more since yesterday and still reporting one death.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 273 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,498 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 490 are on ventilators. That’s 143 more patients than yesterday, and 52 new patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne has reported 69 state tests (7 more than yesterday) and 199 commercial tests (29 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 122 state tests (25 more than yesterday) and 698 commercial tests (113 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 3,698 tests have been completed by the state lab and 42,078 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 6,809 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

60 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.