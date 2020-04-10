Lafourche reports two news deaths, cases rise by 33; Terrebonne reports 11 new cases; State cases rise to 19,253

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 19,253. That’s 907 new cases in 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 426 cases, 33 more than yesterday. They are reporting 13 deaths, 2 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 244 cases, 11 more than yesterday. The state and TOHSEP are still reporting 13 deaths.

The state is reporting 53 new deaths, bringing the total to 755 deaths. Statewide, there are 2,054 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 479 are on ventilators. That’s 40 more patients than yesterday, and 6 more patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 85 state tests (6 more than yesterday) and 906 commercial tests (79 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 272 state tests (10 more than yesterday) and 1,773 commercial tests (137 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,159 tests have been completed by the state lab and 87,121 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 5,361 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.