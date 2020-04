Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson made the decision to allow restaurants with drive-through or curbside service to change the service hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the City of Thibodaux (COT) announced this afternoon.

This change is effective tomorrow, April 15, according to COT.

All other Lafourche Parish restrictions remain in place, COT said.

Previously, restaurants were limited to the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.