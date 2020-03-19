Lafourche School Board Declares a State of Emergency; Here’s What That Means

Tonight, the Lafourche Parish School Board — while members were socially distanced from one another — unanimously approved a motion declaring and recognizing a State of Emergency.

The resolution delegates special authority to Superintendent Jarod Martin and Board President Brooke Huddleston on behalf of the Board.

The special authority allows the two the ability to “make decisions with regard to student meals and the provision of distance learning, and to execute such contracts or enter into such agreements as the Superintendent and Board President, determines are necessary or appropriate in that regard, without the requirement to seek or obtain explicit authority from the Lafourche Parish School Board,” the resolution reads.

It also allows them to continue to make all personnel and staffing decisions necessary or appropriate to meet the needs of the students, staff and families in the school system without requiring authority from the Board.

The resolution also “urges” Martin to provide meals and distance learning opportunities to students in Lafourche Parish schools “to the extent of his determination that the Lafourche Parish School District is practically and fiscally capable.”

Martin said hourly non-exempt employees, such as cafeteria workers, will be paid for time and a half for their work during the emergency, as the feeding program that starts tomorrow.

A meeting that was live-streamed on Facebook, Martin took some time to answer some questions from viewers.

Frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 and the remainder of the school year in Lafourche can be found here.

Read the full resolution below:

RESOLUTION

Resolution of the Lafourche Parish School Board declaring and recognizing a

State of Emergency; delegating special emergency authority to the Superintendent and to

the Board President; and to provide for all related matters.

WHEREFORE, President Donald J. Trump has declared a National State of Public Health

Emergency and Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Public health Emergency

related to COVID-19;

WHEREFORE, Proclamation JBE 2020-27 issued on March 13, 2020 has ordered the

closure of all public schools in Louisiana until April 13, 2020;

WHEREFORE, JBE 2020-27 urges school districts to continue to provide meals to

students and to provide distance learning opportunities to students, if the districts are able;

WHEREFORE, the Louisiana Department of Education has issued guidance on the

waiver of rules related to the U.S. Department of Agriculture student meal programs and on the

State of Louisiana laws and regulations related to distance learning;

WHEREFORE, a number of decisions will need to be made and contracts entered into by

the Lafourche Parish School System in a very compressed time frame to meet the needs of the

students, teachers and families of Lafourche Parish during the period of closure;

WHEREFORE, the Lafourche Parish School Board believes that a special delegation of

authority to the Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools is in order to provide for the most

effective and efficient operation of the Lafourche Parish School System during this State of

Emergency; and

WHEREFORE, the time sensitive nature of the circumstances created by the State of

Emergency call for the suspension of the ordinary rules of the Lafourche Parish School Board

with regard to the introduction and adoption of resolutions.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board

declares a State of Emergency in the Lafourche Parish School District;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board suspends its

rules with regard to the introduction and adoption of resolutions;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board urges the

Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools to provide meals to students in Lafourche Parish, to

the extent of his determination that the Lafourche Parish School District is practically and

fiscally capable, in accordance with the guidance provide by the Louisiana Department of

Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board urges the

Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools to provide distance learning opportunities to the

students of the Lafourche Parish School District, to the extent of his determination that the

Lafourche Parish School District is practically and fiscally capable, in accordance with the

guidance provide by the Louisiana Department of Education;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board delegates the

authority to the Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools, and the Board President on behalf

of the Board, to carry out the purposes and intent of this Resolution, including, but not limited to:

the ability to make decisions with regard to student meals and the provision of distance learning,

and to execute such contracts or enter into such agreements as the Superintendent and Board

President, determines are necessary or appropriate in that regard, without the requirement to seek

or obtain explicit authority from the Lafourche Parish School Board;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Lafourche Parish School Board delegates the

authority to the Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools, and the Board President on

behalf of the Board, to continue to make all personnel and staffing decision necessary or

appropriate to meet the needs of the students, staff and families of the Lafourche Parish School

System, without the requirement to seek or obtain explicit authority from the Lafourche

Parish School Board;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Lafourche Parish School Board that the

Superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools, and the Board President, shall make good and

faithful efforts to inform the members of the Lafourche Parish School Board of decisions,

contracts, and agreements made – and entered into – under the authority of this Resolution; and

BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED that this Resolution shall continue in effect from the date

of adoption until the lifting of the State of Emergency by the Lafourche Parish School Board.