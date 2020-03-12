Lafourche School District Update: Not Closing Schools; Cancels Field Trips

In a letter addressed to Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) parents and guardians, the District gave an update regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), which said the District will not be closing schools unless advised by the Louisiana Department of Health and other state agencies, however, it is canceling all LPSD and/or school-sponsored field trips.

All field trips may be re-approved the week prior to the event after consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, LPSD said.

The District also said it has not placed restrictions on student participation in athletics, regional, state or national competitions held within Louisiana.

“However, to ensure that caution is exercised when deemed necessary, the district will continue to work closely with local public health officials. Should athletics, extracurricular, or student competitions be restricted, postponed or cancelled, parents will be immediately notified,” the letter reads.

The District said the wellness of the students and staff in Lafourche Parish School District is the highest priority.

LPSD also listed prevention steps recommended by health officials.

“LPSD remains in close communication with the Louisiana Department of Health and other public health officials to make informed operational decisions,” the letter reads. “As the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve, we will follow the guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement health recommendations and share updated information with LPSD families as it becomes available.”

Read the full letter below:

To: Lafourche Parish School District Parents and Guardians

Date: March 12, 2020

RE: Lafourche Parish School District Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The health and wellness of our students and staff in the Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) is the district’s highest priority. LPSD remains in close communication with the Louisiana Department of Health and other public health officials to make informed operational decisions. As the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve, we will follow the guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Department of Education (LDE) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement health recommendations and share updated information with LPSD families as it becomes available.

We are continuing to implement preventative measures to minimize risk to students, employees, and families relating to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Prevention

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases. We are emphasizing the following important prevention steps for all students and families as recommended by health officials:



● Stay home when you are sick, and keep your children at home when they are sick. As a reminder, students running fever must stay home from school until they are symptom free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.





● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.





● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.





● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.





● Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your



community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very



sick.





● Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when coughing or sneezing.





● Throw used tissues in the trash.





Student Attendance

Students who provide written documentation from their healthcare provider advising them to refrain from attending school due to illness will be fully accommodated in accordance with Board Policy. As a reminder, students running fever must stay home from school until they are symptom free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine. Student absences will be marked as excused should your child return with an excuse from your healthcare provider. We will modify the perfect attendance incentive from this time forward for this school year. As of March 10, any student that had perfect attendance for this school year shall receive the Perfect Attendance recognition for the 2019-20 school year. If students or staff are sick, they should remain at home to avoid possible infection of others.

School Facilities

Our custodial staff teams conduct deep and thorough cleanings of our schools and offices regularly and have increased the frequency of cleaning of touchpoints (areas that are touched frequently such as doorknobs, water fountains, tops of desks, bathroom sinks, locks to bathroom stalls, etc.)

Field Trips

Given the steadily increasing numbers of reported cases, LPSD is taking a proactive, immediate measures by cancelling all LPSD and/or school-sponsored field trips. All field trips may be re- approved the week prior to the event after consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Athletics, Regional, State and National Competitions

LPSD has not placed restrictions on student participation in athletics, regional, state or national competitions held within Louisiana; however, to ensure that caution is exercised when deemed necessary, the district will continue to work closely with local public health officials. Should athletics, extracurricular, or student competitions be restricted, postponed or cancelled, parents will be immediately notified.

School Closures and Instructional Work

LPSD will not close schools unless advised by the Louisiana Department of Health and other state agencies. In the event of school closures, more information will be forthcoming.