Lafourche schools to stay virtual for one more week due to storm threat

Lafourche Parish schools will remain completely virtual for one more week due to the threat of storms, School Board President Brooke Huddleston confirmed with the Times this afternoon.

The school year began online on Aug. 10. Students were planned to return to campuses on Monday, Aug. 24.

Students were also given the option to remain in virtual the entire year.

If electrical outages occur, all virtual activities will be canceled, according to a statement from the Lafourche Parish School District.

Tropical storms Marco and Laura, which both could strengthen to hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, are both on path to affect Louisiana early next week.