Lafourche Sheriff asks for public’s help to find missing teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Karla Lagos of East 22nd Street in Larose. She was last seen on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She left her Larose residence sometime that evening.

Karla Lagos is described as 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts, but she took additional clothing and shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.