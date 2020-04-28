Lafourche: Some Non-essential Businesses Allowed to Open on May 1

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

President Chaisson hosted a conference call today with Lafourche Parish officials, agencies and municipalities. President Chaisson shared his decision to issue a new Executive Order in effect from May 1st through May 15th, 2020, which opens non-essential businesses not expressly prohibited in Governor John Bel Edwards Executive Order. In addition, those businesses shall allow no more than ten (10) persons in their business at one time, and employees shall wear masks. All businesses shall have hand sanitizer located at entrances/exits and provide disinfectant wipes for carts. Lastly, all-time restrictions for the operations of businesses shall be removed.

Per John Bel Edwards Executive Order:

“Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1st, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barbershops, bars, and casinos, among other things. Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.”





The three significant changes in the new Stay at Home order include:

Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.

Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without tableside service.

All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.

CISA Essential Workforce List:

https://www.cisa.gov/…/guidance-essential-critical-infrastr…

Non-Essential Workforce List:

https://gov.louisiana.gov/…/41-JBE-2020-Stay-At-Home-Extend…