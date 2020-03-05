Lafourche Students’ Last Day of School Moved Up

At a meeting last night, the Lafourche Parish School Board unanimously approved to have the last day for students during the 2019-2020 school year be May 20.

Previously, it was May 22.

The District had approximately five emergency days scheduled into the calendar but didn’t use them. Therefore, the Academic Committee recommended the change.

Teachers will still be contracted to work until May 25, however.

The teachers’ professional development days will be May 21 and May 22.

Their “Records Day” will be May 25.