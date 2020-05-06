Lafourche Summer Recreation Programs Canceled

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson announced that due to COVID-19 and the phased reopening of the Parish, State, and Nation, all Lafourche Parish sponsored summer recreation programs are cancelled.

“The safety of our children and staff is paramount, and by not knowing what phase we will be in by June 1st, we are making the precautionary decision to cancel summer recreation programs,” said President Chaisson.

In conjunction with this decision, individual Recreation Districts will make their own decisions about allowing league play on their fields, while following CDC and State Fire Marshal social distancing guidelines.