Lafourche Suspends Inmate Visitations

The Lafourche Parish sheriff has suspended all inmate visitations in response to the global pandemic.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced, in response to the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, that all in-person visits for inmates at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, Transitional Work Program, and South Lafourche Sub-station have been suspended in accordance with recommendations of the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC), Monday, March 16.

Video visitation is available for residents away from the facilities through IC Solutions at www.icsolutions.com. Group visits for religious or other purposes have also been suspended. All work has been suspended for inmate labor (trusty) crews in accordance with DOC guidelines. Medical staff is screening all arrestees coming into the facilities for symptoms and will isolate individuals as necessary.

On March 13, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the closure of all K-12 schools statewide as part of several measures attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson declared a State of Emergency.

“First and foremost, we want to ensure residents that we will continue to keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Webre. “While there will be minor impacts to our operations, Lafourche Parish citizens can count on us to continue providing quality public service with the utmost professionalism during this ongoing situation.”

At this time, administrative offices will remain open for normal business, according to LPSO. Citizens are, however, strongly encouraged by the office to utilize online options in lieu of coming to the office in person when possible. For example, payments of fines and fees can be made at www.LPSO.net or on the LPSO app.

According to LPSO, employees have been instructed on proper guidelines for handwashing and disinfecting surfaces and objects to curb the spread of disease. Disinfectant has been made available to all employees to ensure proper disinfecting for vehicles, workstations, and duty belts, for example. If making contact with a person showing symptoms of sickness, deputies may place a mask on that individual when appropriate.

As for upcoming LPSO public events, the Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Course scheduled for March 23-25 at Lady of the Sea Hospital has been canceled. The annual WWII Live Fire Demo which was being hosted at the LPSO Shooting Range on March 28 has also been postponed until further notice.

“Along with other parish officials, I want to encourage our residents to do their best to embrace this ‘new normal’ for the time being which means staying home as much as possible,” said Sheriff Webre. “The closure of schools and cancellation of many events has put an unexpected hardship on many people, including many of our own employees who must continue to work. As citizens in Lafourche Parish, we will all get through this together. I encourage you all to exercise patience and understanding and continue to adhere to precautionary measures. We will get through this.”

To stay informed, LPSO urges citizens to download the LPSO app for the latest local information and push alerts, as well as important links to local, state, and federal government information sites. The information is also available on our website at www.LPSO.net/coronavirus.