Lafourche suspends residential garbage service on Monday

Lafourche Parish Government has announced Residential Garbage service will be suspended for Monday, August 24, 2020, due to the landfill’s closure.

Riverbirch Renewable Energy will have boom trucks picking up bulky waste throughout the parish until such time that weather conditions deteriorate. A decision about residential garbage service on Tuesday will be made during the day Monday. Please remove any roadside garbage cans to prevent them from being blown into the drainage system during high wind periods.