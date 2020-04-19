Lafourche, Terrebonne under Tornado Watch, NWS says

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

According to NWS, a tornado watch is issued when “conditions are favorable for tornado development. People located in and around the watch area should keep an eye to the sky and listen to their NOAA weather radio all hazards or tune to local broadcast media for further weather information. The watch is intended to give you time to prepare and time to review your safety rules.”

For safety measures, NWS recommends going to a small interior room, such as a bathroom, closet or interior hall, on the lowest floor of your house if a tornado is detected in your area. “Close all doors to the hallway for greater protection. If possible, get under something sturdy like a heavy table,” according to NWS. “Protect yourself from flying debris with pillows, heavy coats, blankets or quilts. Use bicycle or motorcycle helmets to protect your head.”

