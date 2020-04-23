Lafourche to start drive-through COVID-19 Testing on Monday, Chaisson says

Lafourche, state officials and the National Guard are in the final stages of setting up a a drive-through COVID-19 testing site that will open Monday at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range Facility, 3451 La. Highway 182 in Raceland, Parish President Archie Chaisson said.



“We’re not checking symptoms or fever. You can just go through if you think you’ve been exposed or you’d like to get tested,” he said.

The only criteria for the site will be that the resident is 18 years of age or older and has a Louisiana driver’s license, Chaisson said. The age criteria was required by state officials and the National Guard, he said.

The test is not as invasive as previous ones, Chaisson explained, as it is a self-swab around the edge of the nose. The recipient will receive a call with the results a couple days after being tested, he said.

More information will be available tomorrow, Chaisson said.