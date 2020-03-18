Lafourche Update: Chaisson confirms Third COVID-19 Case in Lafourche; Says Clerk of Court going ‘Completely Electronic’

During his coronavirus (COVID-19) update this morning, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed there is a third case in Lafourche.

Chaisson said he had no more information beyond that on the new case. He did say when he receives more information, he would release it to the public. “As I stated before, we are going to be as transparent as possible with all of this,” he continued.

Chaisson also said the Lafourche Clerk of Court has gone “completely electronic.”

The 17th Judicial District Court has gone “kind of only to emergency cases,” Chaisson said, and they are doing arraignments and magistrates with incarcerated individuals via video conference.

“The Parish Government, in and of itself, is still open for normal business, and we’re trying to do the best we can to help you…,” he said. “We know that for the most part, we are trying to move on with life as normal but keeping cognitive of the social distancing and things we can do to help flatten that curve.”

The Lafourche Government will release information and forms later today for small business affected by the virus, Chaisson said.

He also asked citizens to support local restaurants by ordering take out and tipping the servers.

“That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day: taking care of one another,” he continued.