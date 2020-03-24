Lafourche Update: Number of COVID-19 Cases still 15; Parish offering Counseling Service

During his daily coronavirus (COVID-19) update this morning, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said the number of cases in the Parish is still 15.

“We expect those numbers to continue to climb as testing gets underway and gets ramped up by some of these private labs,” he said. “…We’re trying not to focus too much on the numbers here. We’re trying to focus on the things we can do to stop the spread.

Chaisson also discussed the counseling service the Parish is offering.

“If you do have any issues, if you are self-isolating, if this event is stressing you out, we do have a counseling service here in Lafourche Parish,” he said. “Give us a call if you need those services and we will put you in contact.”

“This is about community health, and not just the virus. We want to make sure that you guys are emotionally taking care of as well,” he continued.

The Lafourche Parish Government can be reached at 985-446-8427.

Chaisson also mentioned the testing site set up at the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic.

“If you’re a first responder watching and you have a need to have a test done, or if you’re symptomatic, call our offices and we can make sure you get priority and send you to a location that’ll get you tested,” he said.

Garbage pickup has not been affected, Chaissom said, and those with trash issues can call the office.