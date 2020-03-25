Lafourche Update: Second Harvest to Distribute Commodities in Raceland; Cases in Lafourche still 16, Chaisson says

During his coronavirus (COVID-19) update this morning, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute commodities at the Raceland Ag Center.

The distribution site will be drive-through only, Chaisson said, and residents will be in limited contact with the volunteers.

“We’re helping control the spread, but we do know that there are some needs out there,” he continued. “We want to make sure that you guys that are in that need can get some commodities.”

Stay with the Times as more information on the distribution site becomes available.

Chaisson also said the Parish is still at 16 reported cases.

During his briefing, he also mentioned the counseling service Lafourche is offering.

“If you do need somebody to talk to you, if you do need some counseling help, we do have a dedicated set of counselors here in Lafourche Parish that have volunteered their time and their services,” Chaisson continued.

Citizens can call 985-537-7603, and Parish officials can get them in touch with said counselors.

“Please don’t be ashamed to talk to somebody,” Chaisson said. “We would rather have you talk to somebody than any of the other alternatives that are out there.”