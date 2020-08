Voters in Lafourche Parish have passed the Fire Protection District No. 1 Millage Renewal by 87 percent, or a vote of 590 Yes, 90 No. The unofficial turnout for the vote was 8.1 percent.

They have also passed Recreation District No. 11 millage renewal by 55 percent, or a vote of 278 Yes, 231 No. The unofficial turnout for the vote was 8.6 percent.