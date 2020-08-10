Larose Man Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. this morning, Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 308 south of the Bellevue Bridge. The crash took the life of 22-year-old Corey Rogers.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rogers was traveling north on LA 308 in a 2002 Dodge Dakota. For reasons still under investigation, he ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole and a tree. Although Rogers was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Impairment and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions.

Troop C has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths so far this year.