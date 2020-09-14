Latest update shows no major changes for Sally

Still no major changes with the 7am update, with landfall still forecast for the Louisiana/Mississippi border. The slow moving storm is in no hurry, but still forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by landfall. Scattered showers are in the forecast for our area today. Right now, our total expected rainfall for the storm is between 2-3 inches. We remain under a hurricane warning for both parishes.

At 7 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located about 115 miles (185 km) east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is expected today, followed by a decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northwest tonight and a northward turn sometime on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana this afternoon, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday. Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center. NOAA buoy 42039, located about 130 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida, recently reported peak

sustained winds of 49 mph (79 km/h) and a gust to 58 mph (94 km/h). Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight, with additional strengthening possible before the center crosses the northern Gulf Coast.