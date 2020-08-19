LDH: 118,120 presumed recovered; 778 new cases reported

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 139,903. That’s 778 more cases since yesterday. (The state has reported less than 1,000 new cases per day since last weekend.)

The state is reporting 37 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,468 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,044 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new deaths, bringing the total to 106.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,239 cases, 12 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 90 deaths, same since the weekend.

Statewide, there are 1,160 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 175 are on ventilators. That’s 44 fewer patients than yesterday and 10 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,704,974, which is 14,983 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 30,160 tests, 254 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 31,272 tests, 211 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.