LDH: 168,634 Presumed Recovered in Louisiana

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 181,443. That’s 503 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,676 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 10/26/20 is 168,634. That’s 3,352 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 214 probable deaths and 4,379 probable cases as of 10/28/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,905 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting 128 deaths, same since Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 4%, down 24.53% from the week prior, which was 5.3%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,870 cases, 7 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 125 deaths, 2 more since yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 3.10%, down 20.51% from the week prior, which was 3.9%. Total recovered is 3,509.

Statewide, there are 613 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 80 are on ventilators. That’s 13 more patients in the hospital and 11 fewer on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,734,634, which is 14,478 more tests than yesterday.