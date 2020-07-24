LDH again reports over 2000 new cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 103,734. That’s 2,084 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,603 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/19/20 is 61,456. That’s 8,168 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 7/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,237 cases, 43 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,332 cases, 78 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 69 deaths, same since Tuesday.

Statewide, there are 1,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 197 are on ventilators. That’s 15 more patients than yesterday and the same number of patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,199,726, which is 24,858 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 22,626 tests, 282 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 23,101 tests, 428 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.