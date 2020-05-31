LDH announces partners to execute comprehensive testing plan; state at 11 percent positivity rate
(For a summary of Louisiana’s comprehensive testing plan, click here.)
- Increase baseline testing by 100,000 tests by the end of May
- Achieve monthly statewide testing at 4% per capita
- Achieve 2% per capita tested in all parishes by the end of May
- Achieve positivity of 10% or less as a state and regionally
Louisiana’s testing plan features a multipronged approach to test vulnerable populations, including congregate settings (such as nursing homes and correctional facilities), communities with insufficient access to testing (including African American and rural communities), and populations that require specialized approaches to testing (including populations with special needs). The Governor’s Health Equity Taskforce provided feedback on this comprehensive plan to ensure increased testing across the state addresses and reaches these communities.
The State continues to expand overall testing capacity through the State Lab, partnerships across the state and with contracts to meet any gaps in testing capacity. The State has recently executed contracts for laboratory services, community testing, Congregate Facility Testing Teams (CFTT) and Infection Control Assessment and Response (ICAR) teams.
The state is partnering with the following 11 commercial providers.
Provider
Contracted Service
Omega Diagnostics, LLC
Lab Services
Premier Lab Services
Lab Services
Stone Clinical Laboratories
Lab Services
Tulane University Health Sciences Center (contract pending)
Lab Services
LCMC Health
Testing Services – Regions 1, 3 & 9
2 CFTTs, 2 ICAR teams
LSU Health Sreveport
Lab Services
Testing Services – Region 7
4 Community teams, 2 ICAR teams
New Orleans East Hospital
Testing Services – Regions 1, 3 & 9
1 Community team
Ochsner Clinic Foundation
Testing Services – Regions 1, 2, 3, 4 & 8
5 CFTTs, 5 ICAR teams
Pafford Medical Services, Inc.
Testing Services – Regions 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7
8 CFTTs, 8 ICAR teams
Safety Management System, LLC
Testing Services – Regions 1, 2, 3, 4 & 8
5 CFTTs, 5 ICAR teams
Southwest LA AHEC
Testing Services – Regions 2, 4, 5 & 7
8 CFTTs, 6 ICAR teams
LDH’s Office of Public Health will deploy partners to communities and regions where needs are identified.
Additionally, under the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Louisiana Medicaid will cover testing for coronavirus for Louisiana residents without health insurance. Coverage includes COVID-19 testing and testing-related services, like doctor’s office visits when the test is performed.