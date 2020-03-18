LDH: Cases jump to 240; Lafourche reports third case

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the number of cases has risen to 240. That’s 44 new cases since yesterday’s update.

Lafourche is reporting a new case, bringing their total to 3. Terrebonne parish is still reporting 3 cases.

Cases reported include positive COVID-19 tests results from both the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs. The CDC no longer requires that positive test results be confirmed.

Orleans Parish is now reporting 176 cases; Jefferson, 37; St. Tammany, 6; Caddo, 5; St. Charles, 3; St. Bernard, 2; Ascension, 1; Bossier, 1; St. John the Baptist, 1; Washington, 1; East Baton Rouge Parish, 1.

597 tests have been completed. Tests reported here are completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory, and does not include commercial testing.