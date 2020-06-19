LDH finds 1,666 duplicate cases, out-of-town residents, in total cases number

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has gone down to 48,515.

LDH has implemented a new process for improved de-duplication and parish assignment of data received from labs around the state. In doing so, LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. These have been removed in the updated case count today. Some of our numbers today will be less than the number last reported on Wednesday.

The state is reporting 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,972 deaths.

The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 6/14. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/14 is 37,017. That’s 3,113 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 998 cases, 15 less than Thursday. They are reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 83.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 826 cases, same as Thursday. The state is reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 59.

Statewide, there are 561 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 18 fewer patients than Thursday, and 8 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 29,667 tests** have been completed by their lab and 561,242 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 590,909, which is 45,688 more tests than Thursday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 829 state tests, 1 more than Thursday; and 10,806 commercial tests, 312 more than Thursday. That’s a total of 11,635 tests.

Terrebonne is reporting 700 state tests, 2 more than Thursday; and 10,984 commercial tests, 557 more than Thursday. That’s a total of 11,684 tests.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.