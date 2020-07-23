LDH: Louisiana surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 101,650. That’s 2,296 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 76 new deaths (this is a two-day total), bringing the total to 3,574 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/19/20 is 61,456. That’s 8,168 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 7/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,194 cases, 54 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,254 cases, 81 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 69 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,585 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 197 are on ventilators. That’s 4 more patients than yesterday and 9 more patients on vents.

The state dashboard is now combining state and commercial tests to provide only one total. The total of tests reported today is 1,174,868, which is 21,967 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 22,344 tests, 358 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 22,673 tests, 394 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.