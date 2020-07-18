LDH no longer providing Saturday updates

According to a message on their website, the Louisiana Department of Health has discontinued the daily update on Saturdays.

Yesterday’s update can be found here: http://www.houmatimes.com/news/louisiana-adds-over-2000-cases-for-the-4th-day-in-a-row-109-cases-added-locally/

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 2,179 cases reported to the state since July 16, 2020. The total number of cases reported to the state is 88,590.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count. The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 10, 2020 and July 17, 2020.